Software company Autodesk is laying off 250 employees, less than 2 per cent of its global workforce, amid the global economic meltdown.

The company said these layoffs are part of the plans for its 2024 fiscal year, where the company is “focused on ensuring that our resources remain well-aligned to support our key priorities for the coming year.”

“As part of this process, we made the difficult decision to eliminate these roles, comprising less than 2 per cent of Autodesk’s total global workforce,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

According to a report in CRN, Autodesk, which had more than 12,600 employees (as last reported) with $4.39 billion in revenue in its last fiscal year, “continues to hire for many key positions.”

The roles affected by the layoffs include digital marketing, technical marketing and web optimisation.

Autodesk joins several other tech companies, like Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon, in laying off employees amid the challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Autodesk makes software products and services for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries.

It is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices worldwide, including in India.

The company was founded in 1982 by John Walker, who was a co-author of the first versions of AutoCAD.

