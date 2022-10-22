INDIA

Software engineer gang raped in Jharkhand

A software engineer was gang raped by 10 youth in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa town.

On Friday, the victim, along with a male friend, had gone to visit the aerodrome area in Tekratahu, when they were suddenly surrounded by the accused.

Her friend was beaten and was asked to leave the spot, following which the perpetrators took turns to rape her.

The accused also assaulted the victim when she tried to resist and took away her purse and phone.

The victim is a resident of a village under Jhinkpani police station and had been working from home since some time.

When she managed to return home, she narrated the ordeal to her parents, following which the police was informed.

She is currently hospitalised.

Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar said that the case is being probed and an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused.

Some youths from neighbouring villages have been taken into custody for interrogation on the basis of suspicion.

