BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Software firm Salesforce lays off hundreds of employees

NewsWire
0
0

Enterprise software company Salesforce has now laid off hundreds of employees, as Big Tech firms navigate through an economic slowdown.

Protocol first reported that Salesforce was preparing for a major round of layoffs that could affect as many as 2,500 employees.

The company, however, told media publications that the job cuts affected “less than a thousand” employees.

The enterprise software maker confirmed it sacked employees earlier this week.

“Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the business, and we support them through their transition,” the company said in a statement.

The company had 73,541 people on its payroll earlier this year.

In August, Salesforce said in a filing that headcount rose 36 per cent in the past year “to meet the higher demand for services from our customers”.

According to Protocol, Salesforce previously laid off roughly 90 contract workers and implemented a hiring freeze through January 2023.

“Investors are increasingly demanding a greater return from Salesforce, which has always funneled its profits toward growth, including spending billions to acquire companies like Slack and Tableau,” the report mentioned.

Salesforce is also reportedly facing pressure from activist investor Starboard.

Microsoft, one of Salesforce’s top competitors in business software, announced a round of job cuts in October this year.

20221109-100005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HP India MD to head ICEA panel to boost IT hardware...

    Overseas sub-contracted projects may not be tax free in India

    100 mn Indian mobile users want 5G, half of them won’t...

    MoRTH starts mandatory training course on highway’s DPR preparation