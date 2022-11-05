INDIA

Sohail Kazmi appointed patron of Muslim Rashtriya Manch

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board member and journalist Sohail Kazmi has been appointed as the patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), a subsidiary organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Kazmi was appointment at a function held in Jammu, which was attended by a large number of leaders and workers associated with the Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

RSS national executive member and Muslim Rashtriya Manch chief Indresh Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Sohail Kazmi has been associated with the Muslim Rashtriya Manch for a long time.

Talking to reporters, Indresh Kumar said that Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are parts of India, adding that a part of Kashmir is occupied by Pakistan, which will soon be returned to India.

He also accused China of spreading the Covid-19 virus all over the world, which killed millions of people.

India played an important role in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic by developing the best vaccine which has been recognised by the World Health Organization and the United Nations, Kumar said.

