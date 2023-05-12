ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sohum Shah: Observed policemen, understood their mannerisms to play cop in ‘Dahaad’

Acclaimed actor Sohum Shah shared that he had to undergo rigorous research and immersion in order to portray the character of a cop in ‘Dahaad’ as seamlessly as possible and to bring Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtars vision to life.

Sohum shared: “I found the character very interesting and it is something that I haven’t done before. What I did earlier was very intense or the character is very simple in nature.”

“However, the one in Dahaad is different from everything I have played before. As far as the prep goes, I had to undergo some physical transformation and get my body in shape. I went to a lot of police stations to understand their mannerisms, how they speak/behave, and what their nuances are. My character Kailash is very complex.”

Sohum added: “He’s very stern on the outside and soft on the inside. So, it took me a while to understand his psychology.”

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles along with Sohum.

‘Dahaad’ is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers of the series.

The crime drama will air on Prime Video on May 12.

