Actor Sohum Shah, who has worked in acclaimed films ‘Tumbbad’,

‘Talvar’, ‘Ship of Theseus’ and series Maharani, said that it was Bheema Bharti his character from the web-series, that put him on the map and made him a household name.

“Bheema Bharti, my character in Maharani series was quite challenging both physically and mentally. Whether it was my look, having to change my physique for the part, the dialect, accent, or dialogue delivery, it all took a lot of work,” he said.

He added: “During the prep for the second season, I got other projects, but didn’t take them up because I was dedicated to Bheema. I didn’t want to disturb the headspace or the look that my character required and Bheema’s character is layered.”

Next up for Sohum Shah is ‘Dahaad’ produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti also starring Sonakshi Sinha and his production venture ‘CrazXy’.

