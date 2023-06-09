ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sohum Shah on why movies, web series have greater reach than other artforms

Actor Sohum Shah, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released streaming show ‘Dahaad’, has explained the reason behind the audio-visual content’s wide reach and why it appeals to a lot of people compared to other art forms like painting, music or photography.

Talking to IANS, the actor said: “Kahaniyaan toh har kisiko sunane ka shauk hi hota hai na (Everyone loves good stories). The kids are also told bed time stories. Stories engage the minds of the audience and keep them on the edge, not like other artforms don’t do but stories connect with the mass audience on a very basic level.”

In the series, Sohum essays the role of a cop from a small town who has earlier faced charges of corruption.

He further mentioned: “Modern art for instance often requires you to be equipped with a certain kind of understanding and perception about that artform, the colours and themes, but a good story can be easily grasped by the audience of all kinds, that’s the reason I feel films have a very big audience base.”

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

