Adani Group’s Kattupalli Port near here has created history by using breakwater rock area for setting up an on-grid solar generation plant.

According to Adani Ports and Logistics, for the first time in the history of the Indian port industry, Kattupalli Port has utilised the breakwater rock area for setting up a solar power plant.

The solar plant has about 34 numbers of 450-watt capacity solar modules, each designed with mono PERC technology, which requires less area for installation. These solar modules fitted on elevated cantilever structure are designed to withstand adverse weather conditions and windstorms.

The green energy generated from the on-grid solar generation plant will be used to charge the batteries of electric vehicles, which will be deployed at the port soon, the company said in a statement.

There were many challenges in installing solar modules near a break water location.

Solar modules and structures have a high impact of wind and corrosion due to the sea-shore environment.

To overcome these challenges, the structures have been designed on the basis of cantilever principle and the structure materials are made up of hot-dip galvanised mild steel. The structures can withstand up to 150 to 200 kmph of wind.

20220519-234203