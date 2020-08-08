Solar-powered classrooms in 122 Karnataka schools

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (IANS) State-run Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has set up solar-powered smart classrooms in 122 government schools across the backward Yadgir district in north Karnataka, an official said on Saturday.

“About 13,000 children studying in 122 government schools will benefit from smart classrooms, powered by solar power and equipped with hi-tech facilities,” the city-based defence behemoth’s official KS Ashok told IANS here.

Yadgir is about 560 km north of Bengaluru in the southern state.

costing a total of Rs 3.8 crore, the smart classrooms offer visually attractive content to help students assimilate the information effectively. It also enables teachers to explain difficult concepts, thereby improve teaching and enhancing the academic performance.

“The smart-class facilities include a 50-inch LED television, central processing unit (CPU) with accessories, green board and LED lights charged with solar batteries,” said Ashok.

The electronic equipment are stored in a cabinet after the classes end.

“The digital content covers English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science subjects for students of 8-10 classes as per the state syllabus,” Ashok added.

The company is also installing hand-wash facilities costing Rs 1.02 crore in 100 state-run primary schools across the district to protect children and staff from coronavirus and maintain hygiene.

The novel initiative has been taken up in the state’s backward region under the flagship programme to transform aspirational districts launched by the central government in 2018.

As the district is located in the Deccan plateau across the tropical region, the schools have assured sunlight for nine months in a year to charge photovoltaic cells of the solar panels to power the electronic equipment.

District incharge Minister Prabhu Chauhan lauded the BEL for its initiative to benefit thousands of schoolchildren in towns and villages across the district.

–IANS

