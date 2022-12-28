The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommmen Chandy in a sexual assault case linked to the sensational solar scam.

The scam had rocked the previous United Democratic Front Government in Kerala.

As the news came that the CBI had cleared Chandy of all charges, strong reactions from the close aide of Chandy — his former cabinet and party colleague K.C. Joseph, who demanded that Vijayan should now apologise to the people for trying to trap Chandy in a non-existent case.

“The truth can never be suppressed for long and now Vijayan should apologise to the people for this cruel act of his,” said Joseph.

The cases were registered on a complaint filed by Solar scam accused, saying that she was sexually exploited by a few Congress leaders.

She had raised a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who handed it over to the CBI, just before the April 2021 Assembly elections.

She made the complaint after her displeasure with the Kerala Police probe which after several years failed to come to any conclusion.

In August last year, the CBI registered cases against two-time former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Venugopal and Congress Lok Sabha members — Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash, Congress legislator A.P. Anilkumar and BJP national vice president A.P. Abdulla Kutty.

Now all these leaders have been given a clean chit by the CBI.

Incidentally, it was this ‘victim’ who was the main reason that led to the bringing down of the Oommen Chandy government as scams involving her and a few members of the Chandy’s office got exposed, which the Left used widely in their election campaign in 2016.

She and her then live-in partner cheat several people by selling solar schemes and collecting money. Her links with a few office staff of Chandy surfaced which became the biggest campaign issue for the Left.

The ruling Left used this case in the April 2021 Assembly polls also.

Chandy, all through his difficult time, kept his cool and had just one statement to say, “I have no fear as I have done no wrong.”

At present he is convalescing in Bengaluru after undergoing cancer treatment of his throat.

Chandy after the humiliating defeat in the 2016 Assembly polls, refused to take up any posts here and has been keeping a low profile, but was always among the people.

Vijayan’s arch rival and State Congress president K. Sudhakaran said. “It’s glad that it is the CBI that has cleared Chandy, as things might have been different if it would have been done by the Kerala Police.”

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said, “Vijayan should apologise as this is the trademark way of them to haunt political opponents.

“Vijayan said that this case was handed over to the CBI as the ‘victim’ wished for. If that be the case, why is he not asking for a CBI probe which has been asked by another ‘lady’ (gold scam accused Swapna Suresh). The CPI(M) should stop this dirty way of targeting political opponents and Vijayan should apologise to Chandy,” said Satheesan.

20221228-113602