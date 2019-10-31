Solar tiles may replace clay tiles in Goa homes: Minister

Panaji, Nov 6 (IANS) Clay roof tiles, colloquially referred to as Mangalorean tiles, that typically adorn roofs of traditional Goan homes, may soon make way for more modern and solar energy-generating tiles, if Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral has his way.

Cabral on Wednesday said his Ministry would soon implement the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model of solar power generation, in which roof space is utilised for outfitting of solar panels that help generate cheaper power.

“We can replace Mangalorean tiles in Goan homes with specially-made solar tiles. We are soon bringing in the RESCO model, under which once people formally make their roof available to the Electricity Department, we will conduct an inspection and facilitate replacement of traditional roof tiles with solar tiles,” Cabral said.

Cabral said private empanelled vendors will be roped in for installation of solar tiles, which would reduce consumption of conventional energy up to 30-40 per cent inside the dwellings. Twenty per cent of the cost of the electricity saved will be paid to the vendors for installation of the solar panels.

Cabral said the Goa government plans to generate at least 13 megawatts of power through solar installations in the state by March next year, and the solar power would be connected to the state power grid.

The state consumes 650 mega watts of power on a daily basis. The Electricity Department has been under fire since the last few weeks for repeated unannounced power cuts, very often ranging from two to four hours.

–IANS

maya/rtp