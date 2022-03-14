INDIA

Sold property mortgaged to bank, CBI files FIR against siblings

By NewsWire
0
0

The CBI has lodged an FIR against two siblings for cheating Punjab National Bank to the tune of over Rs three crore by mortgaging a sold property.

A senior CBI official said that the alleged accused were identified as Nargis Bilal and her brother Musharrat Ali. They were running the firm Vardha Construction from UP’s Rampur.

In June 2017, Nargis Bilal approached the PNB’s Ghaziabad branch for an overdraft against immovable property. She gave personal guarantee of her brother Ali, to secure facilities in the account of Vradha Construction. The loan of Rs 3.68 crore was passed to them.

But the accused didn’t repay the loan. The bank conducted departmental inquiries and found that they had cheated the bank.

Subsequently, to safeguard its interest, the bank sought legal opinion in respect of the mortgaged property in the said credit account.

Bank’s advocate opined that the property was an agricultural land and had already been sold out in 2013 itself by subdividing the said land. It had already been disposed of by the accused by way of executing 43 sale deeds in favour of various persons. Thus, the accused persons defrauded and cheated the bank through forgery,” read the CBI’s FIR.

The accused had also diverted the loan and didn’t utilise it for the genuine trade transactions. They remitted the entire funds through RTGS to different firms. They withdrew whole amount within a week. Their firm was also declared NPA last year.

“The PNB filed a complaint against the accused persons. We have lodged an FIR under sections 13(2), read with sections 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act and also added sections 120-B, 420, 467,468, 471 of the IPC in it,” said the official adding they were looking into the matter.

20220314-110802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.