An army man has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for the alleged murder of his colleague last year in Samba district.

The soldier was arrested on Saturday. Police sources said that the body of 21-year old Sepoy Pawar Prathamsh, resident of Maharashtra, was found with a bullet injury on May 20 last year following which inquest proceedings were initiated.

“The inquest proceedings were conducted in a highly professional manner taking into consideration all aspects and evidence and closed on merits with the registration of the murder case.

“The report said that based on evidence collected during the investigation under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police, the inquest proceedings were ended and a murder case was registered at the Samba Police Station.

“Sepoy Vaidya Khushreang, also a resident of Maharashtra, was arrested and an AK assault rifle used in committing the murder was seized,” sources said.

20230312-105602