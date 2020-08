Srinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) A soldier was injured when militants fired at a Rashtriya Rifles patrol in J&K’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported from Hygam (Sopore) area of Baramulla.

“The area has been cordoned off for searches. The injured soldier has been shifted for treatment,” a police officer said.

