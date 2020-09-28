Soldier injured in Pakistan’s ceasefire violation

Srinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) A soldier was injured in Pakistani firing with small firearms and long-range mortars in another LoC ceasefire violation in Macchil Sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Monday.

“Pakistan was involved in an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Macchil Sector this morning. A befitting response is being given. One soldier was injured and evacuated. His condition is stable,” defence spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC in Kupwara district in Kashmir Valley and to the south of Pir Panchal in Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu, with Pakistan targeting civilian areas and defence positions.

The Army says it is giving a befitting response to all acts of aggression by Pakistan along the LoC.

–IANS

zi/tsb/bg