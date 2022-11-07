INDIA

Soldier killed, four others injured in Assam accident

NewsWire
0
0

A soldier was killed and four others injured when an army vehicle met with an accident in Assam’s Tamulpur area, near the India-Bhutan border, on Monday morning, a defence official said.

According to a defence spokesman here, the accident happened due to a tyre-burst at around 9.40 a.m. near Geruapar, 10 km away from Tamulpur, when the vehicle was taking personnel from the Narengi base camp to Darranga Field Firing Ranges (DFFR) for training activities.

Lance Naik Prabin Tamang was seriously injured in the accident and died on spot. Four other jawans were also injured and rushed to the Army Base Hospital in Guwahati by helicopter. All four have been discharged from the hospital now, the spokesman said.

Tamang, who hailed from West Bengal’s Darjeeling, is survived by his wife.

20221107-212204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How and when do you know if menopause has set in?

    PIL in Calcutta HC against screening of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’

    Search operation for Rudra Helicopter on in Punjab

    Avantika Hundal elated about her TV comeback with ‘Mose Chhal Kiye...