A soldier was killed in a firing accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in Jammu district.

“Gunner Sayan Ghosh of Artillery Regiment suffered fatal injury due to a firing accident while carrying out live firing training at Field Firing Ranges in Akhnoor Sector on February 23, at approximately 10.30 a.m.

“Details of the accident are being ascertained,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

–IANS

