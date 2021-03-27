One army soldier was killed in action and another army soldier has been injured in an ongoing encounter that rages on between terrorists and security forces at Wangam area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Two unidentified terrorists have so far been killed in the encounter, police said.

The injured soldier has been moved to army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces started after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

It is a joint operation by the police and army.

–IANS

zi/pgh