Soldier killed in Pak firing on LoC (Ld)

Jammu, June 22 (IANS) An Army jawan was killed on Monday in Pakistan firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Army sources said one soldier was killed in the firing and shelling from Pakistan on the LoC in the Nowshera sector. Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC simultaneously in Nowshera sector of Rajouri and the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch.

Defence sources said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly at both places where heavy firing exchanges have been going on.

Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement of October 2003 with impunity during the last one month on the LoC.

This has thrown the lives of hundreds of the border residents in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts out of gear.

Both the lives and livelihood of the border residents in the Union Territory are threatened by these daily ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC.

