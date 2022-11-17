INDIA

Soldier succumbs to injuries sustained in B’luru road accident

NewsWire
0
0

A 22-year-old soldier succumbed to injuries on Thursday after he was hit by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus last week.

The victim has been identified as Chetan, attached to the Chennai Regiment.

A resident of Chinnakote village in Kolar district, he met with the accident on November 7 in Kamakshipalya.

Chetan was admitted in the Commando hospital near Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

He had joined the army three years ago.

Chetan had come to Bengaluru to spend time with his family members.

20221117-103202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    National Games: Road king Naveen John retains Time Trial gold cycling...

    Noida: Man held for flaunting firearm on social media

    Post B’luru rain fury, K’taka CM says he will not spare...

    On caste census, Bihar BJP’s three points of concern