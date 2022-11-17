Soldiers swung into action to control a massive fire that broke out at a mosque in Ladakh’s Drass town, officials said on Thursday.

“A major fire broke out in the Jama Masjid Hanfiya at around 5.30 p.m. Soldiers of the Drass Warrior Brigade were pressed into service immediately upon receiving the information and reacting swiftly to the incident reached the site, where the fire was raging and threatening to engulf the entire premises of the Masjid,” the army officials said.

The soldiers, with the assistance of community members of Drass, successfully doused the blaze after over three hours.

There were no casualties.

