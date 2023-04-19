INDIALIFESTYLE

Soldier’s mother’s kidneys provide a fresh lease of life to two others

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Armed Forces is one large family and this belief was enforced further on Monday when both kidneys of a 70-year-old brain dead woman were transplanted — one of them to a 30-year-old serving soldier and the other to a 28-year-old wife of another — at the Command Hospital (Eastern Command) in Kolkata on Monday.

The brain dead woman was the mother of a soldier from the Birbhum district of West Bengal, who is now posted in Uttar Pradesh.

“The woman was declared brain dead on Sunday. Despite his personal grief, her son announced that he would like to see his mother live on by donating her kidneys. He maintained that she would be doing the family proud. The transplants were carried out accordingly and the team of doctors involved have announced that the procedures were successful. This is the second cadaveric organic transplant at Command Hospital, Kolkata. The first one took place in August 2020,” an official of the Army’s Eastern Command said.

The first cadaveric kidney transplant took place in 2019. There have been five (5) cadaveric kidney transplants this year. According to doctors, these two transplants took the total number of kidney donations to 207 since the inception of the programme. Of these, 12 were cadaveric transplants while the remaining 195 kidneys came from live donors.

“We are trying to promote organ donations at Command Hospital. Recently, during World Kidney Day on March 9, an appeal was sent across for people to pledge their organs. The families of organ donors were also felicitated,” the official added.

20230419-230406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Grand Ram Mandir with Ram Lalla installation on schedule for Dec...

    Indian Railways data hacked, being sold on dark web

    Kashi set for ‘Dev Deepawali’ today

    Top 10 semiconductor buyers lower chip spending by 7.6% in 2022