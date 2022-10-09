Army troops swung into action to rescue six people from a car, which suddenly caught fire on the National Highway near Rayang in Assam’s Dhemaji district, defence sources said on Sunday.

A defence spokesman said that prompt response by the team from Red Shield Division ensured timely evacuation of the five passengers and the driver besides dousing of fire which otherwise could have led to grave injuries to the civilians.

“The passengers under shock and trauma were moved to a safe location and traffic congestion building up near the site was restored to normalcy,” he added.

