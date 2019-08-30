‘Soldiers’ valour should instill patriotism in students’

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday said that that the valour of our soldiers must reach every child to instil the spirit of patriotism.

Speaking while releasing book “Veergatha” by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) here, along with ‘Mazedar hai Ganit,’ which aims to make mathematics interesting for children, he encouraged the NCERT for take forward the digitisation of education through its programmes of Swayam and SwayamPrabha.

In his address on the 59th Foundation Day celebrations of NCERT, the minister said that NCERT is one of the unique educational and research institutes in the world, developing curriculum, syllabus and teaching-learning materials for school students and teachers in the country.

He said that Indian education system includes 26 crore students, 90 lakh teachers and 15 lakh schools and NCERT “has been addressing the needs of this huge system with its innovative curricular material and teacher education courses”.

The minister also said that it was needed to develop interest in students for research based education. “Also we need to focus on job based research oriented technical and professional education,” he said.

