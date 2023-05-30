INDIA

Sole Congress MP from Maha Suresh Dhanorkar dies

NewsWire
0
0

The lone Congress MP from Maharashtra, Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar passed away following a brief illness, party officials said here on Tuesday.

Dhanorkar, 47 – representing Chandrapur – was ailing for sometime and had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in New Delhi, where he breathed his last around 3.30 am.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Dhanorkar’s body will be brought to his native village in Varora this afternoon to enable peopleA pay their last respects.

The funeral rites shall be performed at the nearby Varora crematorium on Wednesday, he added.

Dhanorkar had been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur for a kidney stone surgery last Friday.

However, as certain complications developed, he was rushed to the New Delhi hospital where the end came early today.

Top state Congress leaders from the state and other states have expressed shock and condoled the passing of Dhanorkar.

20230530-074602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP to be the next stop for farmers’ agitation: Tikait

    35 crore saplings to be planted in UP till August 15

    Steps taken to ensure peace on Northern border: Army chief

    New Covid cases soar to 21,794 in K’taka