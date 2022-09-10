Coming down heavily on Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) and Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that the overall situation of solid and sewage management is far from satisfactory, finding a gap of 500 tons per day in waste processing.

The principal bench of NGT headed by Justice (retd.) Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing a plea, which was pending since 2018, for the remedial action for scientific management of waste at Indirapuram, Vasundhara and Vaishali areas of Ghaziabad.

“For solid waste management, one site measuring 33.108 acres at Galand Village and the waste to the extent of 20,000 MT is being deposited at pipeline road. Further, another private land on an abandoned brick kiln site is being used for dumping waste. Thus, the gap appears to be of 500 tons per day,” said the recent tribunal order.

“With regard to sewage management, except one STP (Sewage Treatment Plant), none of the STPs are complying with respect to fecal coliform. STPs designed at Govindpuram, Bapudham and Noor Nagar Morty for 56 MLD (million litres per day) of capacity are receiving only 11, 1 and 18 MLD respectively. It is not clear how Indirapuram STP is having treatment capacity of 70 MLD against the installed capacity of 56 MLD. Further, 10 drains are discharging BOD ranging from 29 to 218 mg/l of BOD into river Hindon,” it read.

Further, the green court held that the civic bodies are liable to pay a compensation of Rs 200 crore for restoration purposes.

“..GNN has to deposit Rs. 150 crores and GDA Rs. 50 crores. The compensation be deposited with the District Magistrate Ghaziabad by the above authorities within two months,” the tribunal directed.

The order also directed the Divisional Commissioner, Ghaziabad to monitor the entire action plan on monthly basis with GDA and GNN and continue further action to augment capacity suitably for treatment of solid and liquid waste which may be further periodically reviewed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, UP on a bimonthly basis.

