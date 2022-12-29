As 2023 is around the corner, it’s time to look back and think about what we learned so far. It is also a moment to look ahead and make new year resolutions and plans.

From spending time with family and friends, going on solo trips, to just unwinding, TV actors spoke about their celebration plans and what resolutions and goals they have set for the coming year.

Adnan Khan spoke about newer opportunities in the New Year: “I believe that every day is a new opportunity, and this New Year brings a fresh set of 12 months and 365 days to make the best out of it. I received a special gift this year that I am carrying over to the following year which is my ongoing show ‘Kathaa Ankahee’. The storyline is acting like a source of inspiration for me and I am sure it will drive me toward a better tomorrow. With this note, I will begin the new year with a positive outlook on life.”

Nothing could be greater than staying fit and healthy, asserted actress Shweta Gulati, adding that bagging a new opportunity in 2022 has made it a successful year for her.

She shared: “Personally, 2022 has been a good year for me. Maintaining a healthy and regular lifestyle has enabled me to complete my 2022 successfully. Even on the professional front, I bagged a pivotal role in ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’, and I only aim to learn and do better at my job.”

On how she has planned to welcome the New Year, she added: “2023, I want to start off on a happy and peaceful note, so for New Year’s eve, I plan to stay home and spend time with my family and my furry kids, and most importantly, I will be taking rest from work. I would like to tell all my fans, don’t be too hard on themselves, be kind and remember, even the tiniest step forward is progress.”

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ actress Shubhangi Atre has planned to go on solo trips and explore different locations in 2023.

“I enjoy travelling, and this year I began fulfilling a lifelong dream of going on solo trips, which has helped me grow. In 2023, I hope to continue living my dream to explore the world. I am grateful for my audience’s love and support, and the only thing I would focus on besides travelling is entertaining them as Angoori.”

Gulki Joshi is full of gratitude for getting opportunities despite the fact that past two years are quite tough and full of challenges. The ‘Maddam Sir’ actress hopes to get more work and love from the audience for the role she is playing.

“New Year’s resolutions have never been my thing. Having said that, I have always believed in one mantra, i.e., to be my best self and lead a healthy and positive life. This time, I’m stepping into a new year with a new beginning, and I am looking forward to what 2023 will unfold for me. The last couple of years have been quite challenging for each one of us, and we can only be grateful to have continued to work, a family around us, and battled through the hard times.”

