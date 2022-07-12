Former Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not interested in taking up the Iran football coach position that got vacant after Dragan Skocic was sacked four months before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, Solskjaer was the top target of the Iran football federation but the Norwegian coach conveyed that he doesn’t want the job.

Solskjaer has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United towards the end of last year following a dismal run of form.

Croatian Dragan Skocic was fired as head coach of the Iranian men’s national football team on Monday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The decision came on Monday after a string of poor results and performances that included two losses to South Korea, as well as the friendly 2-1 defeat against the North African side Algeria.

Skocic was named Iran’s head coach in February 2020 as a replacement for the Belgian coach Marc Wilmots. Under him, Team Melli qualified for Qatar’s World Cup on top of its group above South Korea, reports Xinhua.

News of the Croatian coach’s dismissal came after widespread rumours over the past few days that a rift had opened up among Iran’s players over his fitness for steering Team Melli in the World Cup.

Iran’s next coach is speculated to be a domestic one.

20220712-234604