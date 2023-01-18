Michael A. Tibollo, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Canada, who recently visited the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi, feels that propagation of ayurveda in Canada can help ease the burden of hospitals in that country as ayurvedic therapies, principles and lifestyle can keep many diseases at bay.

The Canadian delegation led by Michael Tibollo and the Canada India Foundation (CIF) visited the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) on Tuesday.

The delegation also took a round of the institute and hospital as well as the laboratories and other facilities to understand the integrative model adopted by AIIA. The official delegation from Canada was also facilitated by the Ministry of Ayush.

Michael Tibollo, Ontario’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, showed his keen interest to know about the research and public health activities of AIIA as well as the Ayurveda Research Council in the area of mental health and addiction.

Impressed with the facilities of AIIA, Tibollo said, “It feels great to be welcomed at the All-India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi. The institute helped me to deepen my knowledge and understanding of the importance of East and West medicines and saw here the two can work together for the betterment of mankind. In Canada, we are much focussed on quick results.

“Many a times, we forget about prevention, education and doing things that lead us to a better lifestyle. Many doctors over here shared their time with me today. They explained to me how interventions using ancient techniques that are tried and proven and have been around for millions of years can reduce the need for acute medicine and acute care in a hospital setting.”

Speaking about his province Ontario in Canada, he said, “One of the things that we have always talked about in the province of Ontario is bringing services into the community to relieve the pressure of the hospitals and I think I have found one of the solutions and it is right here in India. I want to thank All India Institute of Ayurveda for providing me with the opportunity for being here and showing me the amazing work that is being done. And yes, that is evidence-based and there is a research facility that is being attached to the hospital. And they are demonstrating the impact of ayurveda and yoga in treating individuals.”

AIIA Director Tanuja Manoj Nesari greeted the minister and explained the functioning of the different departments, including OPDs, the tertiary care unit, the academic block and the research centre of the institute.

A team from AIIA also showcased the facilities around the academic and the hospital wings of the institute before the delegation.

“With the help of the Canada India Foundation, we believe that the day is not far when an institution propagating the knowledge of ayurveda will be set up in Canada. We are happy to share data-based evidence with Tibollo and wish that he can present it to the government there,” said Nesari.

Satish Thakkar, Chairman of Canada India Foundation, Ritesh Malik, National Convenor of Canada India Foundation, and others were part of the delegation led by the minister.

AIIA Dean (Ph.d) Mahesh Vyas, Dean (PG) Anand More, HoD of Kaumarbhritya department Rajagopala, Medical Superintendent Ananthraman Sharma, HoD of Kayachikitsa S. Jonah, and other members of AIIA family were also present on the occasion.

