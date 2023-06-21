WORLD

Somali army kills 13 al-Shabab militants in southern region

Somali National Army (SNA)’s elite forces, the Danab, killed 13 al-Shabab militants and wounded others during an operation at the terrorist group’s stronghold village in Lower Juba region, southern Somalia.

Ahmed Abdullahi Nur, commander of the 16th Battalion of Danab Commandos in the region, told Somali National News Agency on Tuesday that the forces recovered weapons, including seven AK-47 rifle guns and one RPG, during the special operation.

Abdullahi did not comment on the number of casualties of SNA soldiers during the operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The security forces have vowed to intensify both air and ground operations to flush out al-Shabab militants who have been attacking the locals and collecting illegal levies from the residents.

Despite intensified security operations mounted by the allied government, the militants have increased their onslaught against government security forces and other public places to topple the government.

