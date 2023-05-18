Somali security forces have intercepted and seized two military shipments with explosives belonging to al-Shabab militants at the port of Mogadishu, Somalia.

State Minister of the Ministry of Internal Security Mohamed Ali told journalists on Thursday that 10 suspects have been arrested, including businessmen, with licenses to import goods.

Ali said the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) officers are pursuing the terrorists who imported the shipments into the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

“NISA was following the movement of the terrorist network in and outside the country from buying the products, transporting, importing and up to handing over to al-Shabab militants, they concealed the military equipment into a container carrying business products,” he added.

He said the 10 suspects were authorised to import goods but were abusing their privileges to facilitate the illicit trade.

The Minister added that four vehicles, intended to transport the smuggled weapons, were seized, further disrupting the illicit supply chain.

“Those held into account were among businessmen that the government gave them licenses to bring what our people need, but instead they imported harmful things that can endanger our people.”

He said the successful interception of these illegal arms shipments at both the port and airport demonstrate the vigilance and effectiveness of the Somali security forces.

He added that by dismantling the networks involved in the illicit trade, the NISA has effectively curtailed the flow of weapons and resources that would have fueled terrorism in the region.

This operation comes about a month after the security situation in the capital of Mogadishu was stable as the terrorist incidents decreased due to constant military operations and new forces on duty.

20230519-031801