Somali National Army (SNA) killed 21 al-Shabab militants and injured several others after al-Shabab militants raided a military base in central Somalia.

Chief of Defence Forces Odowaa Yusuf Rage told the Somali National News Agency early Tuesday that the militants attacked the base with two car bombs, causing destruction.

Five SNA soldiers were killed in the attack, Rage said, commending the soldiers for their swift response in repulsing the attackers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Shabab has lost ground to the Somali government and African Union troops in recent months but still controls some territory in southern and central Somalia.

