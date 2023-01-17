WORLD

Somali forces kill 21 al-Shabab militants in central region

NewsWire
0
3

Somali National Army (SNA) killed 21 al-Shabab militants and injured several others after al-Shabab militants raided a military base in central Somalia.

Chief of Defence Forces Odowaa Yusuf Rage told the Somali National News Agency early Tuesday that the militants attacked the base with two car bombs, causing destruction.

Five SNA soldiers were killed in the attack, Rage said, commending the soldiers for their swift response in repulsing the attackers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Shabab has lost ground to the Somali government and African Union troops in recent months but still controls some territory in southern and central Somalia.

20230118-011003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 12.8 mn children in US infected with Covid-19

    Biden urges Congress to act on gun violence amid partisan tensions

    US House passes bill on marriage equality

    US asks China to condemn Myanmar after execution of activists