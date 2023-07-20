INDIA

Somali forces kill 30 al-Shabaab militants in Somalia

The Somali National Army (SNA)’s elite forces have killed 30 al-Shabab militants during a fierce gun battle in the Middle Shabelle region of central Somalia, officials confirmed.

Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, the Deputy Minister for Information, on Wednesday told Somali national news agency that the latest military offensive against the militants was carried out as they plotted to stage attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Our special forces, Danab and Gor-gor units, conducted a successful operation against al-Shabab militants this morning, the forces also recovered weapons and other military equipment and destroyed terrorist bases during the operation,” Al-Adala said.

He added that the elite forces are still pursuing the al-Shabab militants, but did not clarify whether there were casualties on the side of the Army.

The al-Shabab militants have not commented on the latest military onslaught, as the Somali Army in conjunction with regional and international troops intensify efforts to neutralise the al-Qaeda-linked armed group.

