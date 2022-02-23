Somali forces kill 60 al-Shabab militants in central region

Somali special forces, Danab killed 60-Shabab militants, including their senior leader during operations conducted in several locations in the central part of the country, a military official said.

Hassan Mohamed Osman, Commander of 7th Danab Commandos who led the operation, told Somalia National Army (SNA) Radio that the forces also destroyed al-Shabab hideouts near Goobaalle village in Middle Shabelle region.

“Danab Commandos on Tuesday killed the al-Shabab terrorist leader in charge of insurgents in Hiiraan region and 60 al-Shabab terrorists,” Osman said.

The military officials said the operation was carried out in Fidow, Dudubley, Kiliga and Burcadheer in Hiiraan region, xinhua news agency reported.

He said the terrorists’ bases, including the so-called court and secret houses where the militants extort money from the locals in BulaArudi, Malable, Siigaale and BusleyDaudi, were also destroyed, including explosive centres.

Al-Shabab militants did not comment on the latest military onslaught on its fighters made by the Somali commandos, but the operation comes as allied forces have vowed to heighten security operations to secure the ongoing elections.

