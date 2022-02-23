WORLD

Somali forces kill 60 al-Shabab militants in central region

By NewsWire
0
8

Somali special forces, Danab killed 60-Shabab militants, including their senior leader during operations conducted in several locations in the central part of the country, a military official said.

Hassan Mohamed Osman, Commander of 7th Danab Commandos who led the operation, told Somalia National Army (SNA) Radio that the forces also destroyed al-Shabab hideouts near Goobaalle village in Middle Shabelle region.

“Danab Commandos on Tuesday killed the al-Shabab terrorist leader in charge of insurgents in Hiiraan region and 60 al-Shabab terrorists,” Osman said.

The military officials said the operation was carried out in Fidow, Dudubley, Kiliga and Burcadheer in Hiiraan region, xinhua news agency reported.

He said the terrorists’ bases, including the so-called court and secret houses where the militants extort money from the locals in BulaArudi, Malable, Siigaale and BusleyDaudi, were also destroyed, including explosive centres.

Al-Shabab militants did not comment on the latest military onslaught on its fighters made by the Somali commandos, but the operation comes as allied forces have vowed to heighten security operations to secure the ongoing elections.

20220224-010805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.