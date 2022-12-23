WORLD

Somali forces kill 67 Al-Shabab militants

NewsWire
0
0

The Somali National Army (SNA) has killed 67 Al-Shabab militants during an overnight operation in the country’s southern region of Middle Shabelle, an official said on Friday.

Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, infantry commander of the SNA, told the Somali National News Agency that elite troops and international partners jointly carried out an onslaught against the militants, Xinhua reported.

The joint forces were pursuing Al-Shabab militants fleeing from the Middle Shabelle region, added Bihi.

20221223-210202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIFA World Cup: Morata, Carvajal, Guillamon fit for Costa Rica match,...

    Para-shooting World Cup: Manish, Rubina win gold; Nisha claims bronze in...

    Voting begins in Philippine elections

    Russia disables Ukraine military’s radio intelligence facility with high precision strike