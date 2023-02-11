The Somali National Army (SNA) on Saturday killed 13 al-Shabab militants during an attempted raid on an army base in the southern region of Lower Shabelle.

Chief of Defence Forces Odowaa Yusuf Rage said the troops destroyed two vehicles laden with explosives which the militants planned to use for attacking the army base, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Our forces foiled two terrorist car bombings near army bases in east Afmadow town. We killed 13 terrorists having received intelligence prior to the attempted attacks,” Rage said.

He added that there were no casualties from the SNA troops, and the foiled attack came amid intensified onslaught against the al-Qaida-linked militants in their hideouts in south-central Somalia.

