Somdev Devvarman’s expert analysis on Aus Open on SPSN

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) To attract newer audiences, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has announced to launch various programming initiatives for an unparalleled viewing experience at this year’s first Grand Slam, Australian Open 2020, besides broadcasting the tournament live across its various channels. Former India No. 1, Somdev Devvarman will provide expert analysis on the sports networks live studio show for the tournament.

The Indian ace tennis player, who has played at Melbourne Park for seven editions of the Australian Open, will be giving his pre, during and post-match insights to audiences through the course of the whole tournament.

The 108th edition of the Australian Open 2020 will feature defending champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka along with the best tennis players in the world like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep, Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas among many more.

The tournament this year could mark many records, like if he wins, Federer could become the oldest Australian Open Champion or Rafael Nadal could finally become the joint-most Grand Slam winner in the history of men’s tennis and many more.

One of India’s most beloved tennis players, Leander Paes will also put on his final show at the Australian Open 2020, since he announced his farewell tour. With the stakes so high for the first Grand Slam of the year, Australian Open 2020 is a must watch for every sports fan in India.

–IANS

kk/bg