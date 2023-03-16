There have been instances of attacks on Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin in the US, UK and Canada in the last few years and some of these attacks appear to be racially motivated, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

On a question of whether the government has taken cognisance of the racial attacks or hate crimes in the US, UK and Canada, which are prime destinations of Indian immigrants, V. Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday: “According to media reports and inputs, there have been instances of attacks in the US, UK and Canada in the last few years. Some of these attacks appear to be racially motivated.

“The safety and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign countries is the top priority for the government. Indian missions and consulates in the US, UK and Canada are constantly engaged with the local governments and the Indian community, including on measures to ensure their safety and well-being,” added the Minister’s reply.

He said “our missions and consulates in these countries have a 24-hour emergency number mentioned on their websites through which distressed Indian nationals can contact the mission/post”.

“Indian nationals are encouraged to register with the Mission or Consulate or the MADAD portal (www.madad.gov.in) so that they could be contacted in case of any emergency. Advisories are issued for Indian nationals from time to time, asking them to exercise due caution and remain vigilant,” said the Minister’s reply.

