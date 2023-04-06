More than a year into a stubborn and persistent cost-of-living crisis, a considerable number of Canadians have progressed from belt-tightening on spending to drawing on existing savings to make ends meet.

The latest data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds two-thirds of Canadians reporting cutting back on discretionary spending in recent months – a number 14-points higher than reported around this time last year.

However, for millions, penny-pinching doesn’t go far enough. Two-in-five (40%) say recent challenges have forced them to draw money from accounts that they try not to touch, and one-in-three (35%) say they deferred a contribution to their RRSP or TFSA.

For one-in-ten the situation has been so difficult they’re either borrowing from friends and family (13%), selling assets (11%), or seeking out a bank loan (8%).

Little wonder then, that fully one-in-three (34%) Canadians say they’re in either “bad” or “terrible” shape financially. This represents a six-point increase from last July. Those individuals continue to struggle with food costs, for which inflation remains significantly higher at approximately 10 per cent. Among those who say they are in “terrible shape” financially, nine-in-ten (94%) say it is difficult to feed their household. Four-in-five (80%) say this among the group who are in self-described “bad shape”.

The federal government recently tabled a budget including policy measures, such as one-time grocery rebate, designed to alleviate the financial pressure that many are individuals and households are feeling.

And while these moves may provide some relief to some households, persistent challenges remain, perhaps exacerbated for nearly half of Canadian workers (45%) who say they have not received additional compensation from their employer over the past 12 months.