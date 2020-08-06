Some Canadians may hold off taking the COVID-19 vaccine

While everyone is pinning hopes on the discovery of an effective vaccine for COVID-19, most members of the medical community agree that it will only work if a vast majority of people agree to be vaccinated in the first place which would make them immune to the virus.

Survey results from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute found half of Canadians say they have no reservations and are ready to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as it’s available.

But 32 percent — roughly a third of respondents — say they’d likely wait a while. Another 14 per cent don’t want to get a vaccine at all.

The findings were based on a survey conducted between July 23 and 24 among a representative randomized sample of 1,519 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum, an online panel.

Then there’s typically a larger group of people who are somewhat hesitant to get vaccinated. In the case of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, their concerns are often based on safety, given the unprecedented speed of the research — which is crunching what typically takes a decade into less than two years.

Among the third survey respondents who want to hold off on getting a vaccine, 76 per cent said they’re worried about side effects.

In a recent CBS News poll, half the respondents said they would wait before getting a vaccine; 20 percent said they would refuse it altogether. A coronavirus vaccine may not meet the same resistance as the measles vaccine given that they are living through the pandemic and have seen, read and felt the effects and fallout, however, as things start to settle, there is a familiar scepticism about vaccines making the rounds.