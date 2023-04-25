INDIALIFESTYLE

Some cheetahs to be shifted to new habitats due to lack of space at Kuno

NewsWire
0
0

Some of the cheetahs currently housed in Madhya Pradesh’ Kuno National Park (KNP) will be shifted to new habitats in the coming months. As per the forest officials, the proposal was already part of the ‘cheetah reintroduction project’ but the fresh proposal has been made following the sudden death of male African cheetah ‘Uday’ on Sunday.

The Madhya Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department has written to the Centre for some alternative habitats for cheetahs translocated from South Africa. J. S. Chouhan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), said the KNP spread over 748 sq kms has the capacity to accommodate a maximum of 21 cheetahs at one time. However, this number needs to be reduced to provide a larger area for each cheetah to roam in and also to ensure their safety.

“It will be a risk to keep all the cheetahs in one place and therefore, I have requested the Centre to find an alternative place to shift some of them,” J. S. Chouhan told IANS on Tuesday. However, he did not mention exactly how many cheetahs would be shifted from KNP.

A total of 20 cheetahs (eight from Namibia and 12 from South Africa) were released in the KNP enclosure in two phases, out of which, two have died within a period of one month. Female Namibian cheetah ‘Sasha’ died of a kidney related aliment on March 27, while African male cheetah, who was given the name ‘Uday’ last week, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

As ‘Project Cheetah’ is monitored by the Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) under the supervision of the Ministry of Forest, it would finalise the new habitats and the number of cheetahs to be shifted. However, if sources are to be believed, at least four-five cheetahs (both male and female) would be shifted to a new habitat.

Sources told IANS that most likely the cheetahs would be shifted to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR), which is located in Rajasthan’s Kota district. As per the reports, cheetah experts have also recommended MHTR as the best possible site for cheetahs as it was also included in the risk management plan.

20230425-205602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ear tips in new AirPods Pro incompatible with older model: Apple

    Durand Cup: Mumbai City enjoy a slight edge over Mohammedan Sporting...

    LS to take up discussion on price rise today

    Fed up with domestic dispute, cop murders wife in Gujarat