Some countries have anti-Pak design at FATF: China

Beijing, Oct 29 (IANS) Pakistan’s all weather ally China has reiterated its support to Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) platform. China has categorically said that it does not want the forum to be politicised as some countries are pursuing their political agenda in a bid to blacklist Pakistan.

According to Pakistani media reports, Deputy Director General for Policy Planning in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Asian Affairs, Yao Wen said: “”China does not want FATF to be politicised by any single country. There are some countries, which want to include Pakistan in the blacklist. We consider they have political designs. That is something China is against. China stands for justice.”

Speaking to a group of visiting Pakistani journalists in Beijing, Wen said China stood with Pakistan and blocked any attempt to include the country in the blacklist.

“We made it clear to the United States and India that we cannot do it. It goes beyond the purpose of FATF,” he said.

Wen added that FATF was not meant to put any country in the blacklist, rather to support it to take action against terror financing.

China would also help Pakistan to build the capacity to handle issues related to terror financing, Wen added.

–IANS

hindi-skp/bg