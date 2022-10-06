SCI-TECHWORLD

Some Fitbit Versa 2 users experience glitches after software update

As a result of the most recent software update, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, which is owned by Google, is reportedly experiencing issues.

According to GizmoChina, several users of the Versa 2 have reported their devices becoming unusable after installing the update.

The update has possibly rendered some units to be unresponsive and this could be due to an unresolved bug, the report said.

The major issue reported by users of the Fitbit Versa 2 is that its touchscreen is no longer functional, it added.

The latest Versa 2 update with firmware number v35.72.1.23 was expected to fix outstanding bugs but obviously, not all bugs were captured.

However, it is noted that the bug is not present in some Versa 2 units. In some affected units, it is impossible to get past the lock screen, and restarting the unit does not help either.

Members of the Fitbit community who complained about the issue also stated that even a factory reset does not resolve the issue.

It was also reported that users who did a factory reset to the Versa 2 units were unable to pair the device with a smartphone thereafter.

