Sabrina Almeida

I never met Hazel McCallion and feel that I missed out on a first-hand experience of the powerhouse that she was. But I do recall a press conference where the Hurontario LRT was named after her. At 101, she was crisp and still way more capable than politicians half her age.

There is no doubt that Hurricane Hazel, as she was fondly called, was a force to be reckoned with. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford and former prime minister Jean Chretien all testified to it by their presence and glowing tributes at her state funeral. But she was one of a kind, which is why politicians of all stripes respected her and took her calls no matter the time. She planned who would speak at her funeral and dignitaries as well as friends were happy to comply.

So while Mississauga’s longest-serving mayor shattered the glass ceiling for women, it might be almost impossible for any single individual, of any gender, to replicate all her achievements.

And when one has done it all as McCallion did in her 36 years in public office and even after, perhaps she believed had earned the right to do things her way.

Her title as the matriarch of Mississauga came from 12 terms of nurturing the city from its infancy to a thriving adulthood. While one may not always agree with how she operated, there is evidential proof that she got the job done. I didn’t think it was right that she endorsed Bonnie Crombie over Steve Mahoney in 2014, but can understand that she handpicked her replacement to fulfill her vision for Mississauga and for the advancement of women in politics.

What was the secret to her success? I believe it was reflected in her advice to others “do your homework”. It was a maxim she followed throughout her life.

McCallion’s long and illustrious career was built on sheer hard work, perseverance and probably never taking no for an answer. But it would be doing a disservice to the grand lady of Mississauga to assume everything just fell into place for her. After all she entered the political arena at a time when it was largely a man’s domain. But she believed that if one could “think like a man, act like a lady and work like a dog” nothing could stand in her way. Not even age. Which is why she questioned Chretien about quitting federal politics at the age of 70.

While one might be tempted to think McCallion was endowed with exceptional abilities, her determination definitely enabled her to make them count.

Her no-nonsense attitude allowed her to be tough when she needed to be. She preferred straightforward because that was her way.

The conflict of interest controversy clouded McCallion’s legacy while revealing her human side. She was accused of using her office to promote a $14.4-million land deal brokered by her son Peter McCallion. She admitted that she sat in on the meetings and intervened to prevent the deal from falling through. But according to her lawyer, she had advocated for Mississauga’s best interests and so it didn’t matter if her son benefited from it in the process.

She didn’t flinch at the misstep and despite that fall from grace was voted in for the twelfth term, albeit with a smaller majority. However the voices of dissent were growing louder, especially in the city council, and perhaps she realized it was time to leave on a high note. She was 93 at the time. But she dealt one last hand, ensuring that she had a say in who would captain Mississauga after her.

McCallion’s seemingly peppered legacy doesn’t need affirmation. But her hard work, tenacity and ability to get the job done are an inspiration to us all.

Rest in peace Hazel McCallion, there’s no doubt you made history your way!