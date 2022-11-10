The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a ban on stubble burning as a measure to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A counsel mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

The Chief Justice remarked, will the ban (against stubble burning) help? He added that in some matters, courts can look into and some it cannot since they are not judicially amenable.

The counsel suggested that banning stubble burning can be effective in curbing air pollution, which impacts Delhi-NCR.

The bench then queried “should we enforce it against every farmer in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh?” It added that some genuine solution should be found but this is not the way.

The top court declined to list the matter on priority.

Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to examine a plea seeking urgent steps to curb air pollution in Delhi. The plea claimed due to worsening air pollution it has become difficult to survive in the National Capital Territory.

Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha mentioned the matter before a bench headed by then Chief Justice U.U. Lalit, and sought an urgent hearing in the matter.

Jha said the air pollution in the capital is in the severe category due to increase in stubble burning and sought a direction to state governments to take necessary measures in order to reduce the pollution, which includes installation of smog-towers, plantation drive, affordable public transport, among others.

Delhi faced the worst air pollution in the first week of November.

On Wednesday, the average air quality index (AQI) was 260, an improvement from 372 a day earlier.

November is often polluted due to a combination of factors, including stubble burning.

20221110-132803