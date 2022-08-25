INDIA

Some MLAs untraceable, but sure they will join meeting: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Ahead of an important meeting of the Aam Aadmi party MLAs called by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, some MLAs were untraceable and the party was not able to connect with them.

The meeting was scheduled to begin by 11 a.m. at the CM’s residence, but it has been delayed as all the MLAs have not reached his residence yet.

Talking to media, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We are unable to connect with some of the MLAs, but we are sure that later or sooner they will attend the meeting. “There may be traffic problems or others, but they are coming one by one,” he told the media.

“We want to make sure that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi will not collapse and we are very much sure that all MLAs will join the meeting soon,” Bhardwaj told the media.

The AAP has 62 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly out of which 50 MLAs have reached the meeting venue. Meanwhile, one of the cabinet ministers Satyendra Jain is in judicial custody.

