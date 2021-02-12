Talking about the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three Central farm laws, BJP national General Secretary Bhupender Yadav said on Friday that some people are trying to create an atmosphere of confusion over new farm laws.

Interacting with lawyers in the national capital over the Union Budget, Yadav said, “I want to say to those who are opposing the farm laws, in 2010, then Prime Minister Manmohan singh had formed an agricultural committee with then Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda as its chairman. Sharad Pawar, who was the agriculture minister then, was a member of the committee.”

Yadav, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, stated that the committee in its report had said that if the agricultural sector is to be developed, APMCs should be scrapped.

“However, our government has not done away with the APMC system. We have made provision for another route for the farmers to sell their produce besides the APMCs,” he said.

Yadav said that the Essential Commodities Act was brought when there was dependence on the agricultural sector, but now the country is self-reliant in food grain production and the FCI godowns are full.

“The situation is not the same as it was before. That is why the government has done away with the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, which stop farmers from selling their produce,” Yadav explained.

He said that three things are needed if we want to have a developed agricultural sector in the country — agricultural produce by farmers, opportunity for value addition and storage capacity for their produce not sold in the market.

“We can promote investment in the agriculture sector if these three things are there, and we can improve the lives of our farmers. We have to create a new India with with these futuristic initiatives. When the country is moving forward, some forces are trying to stop it again and again,” Yadav said.

–IANS

sbh/arm