The BJP on Sunday said that some people are working in complete harmony with the aim to spread confusion and anarchy in the country.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra said, “A portal, Newsclick, which tries to portray as media house, received crores of rupees from aboard in a suspicious manner with only one objective — to portray India’s system as a failed one and spread propaganda of some foreign powers in the country.”

Patra claimed that there is a group in the country who is working to show the country in poor light as part of an international conspiracy. “There are some activists running the portal in the name of the media, with whom there are some foreign powers and some mainstream politicians who have joined hands and formed a group. They work in complete harmony with the aim to spread confusion and anarchy in the country,” Patra said.

Patra claimed that facts revealed in newsclick cases show that it is not only some political parties in the country running the toolkits but there is a conspiracy going on outside India as well, as part of this toolkit.

“All over the world, our vaccine policy was appreciated, the vaccine friendship was appreciated. But some people, some organizations and some portals have tried to defame our country and our vaccine policy. This was happening through foreign funding,” he said.

He mentioned that despite clearance from court to carry out the Central Vista project, some people went ahead with their agenda of demeaning the project. “It is only because of foreign funding,” the BJP spokesperson said.

He pointed out that foreign forces used to send funds to news clicks.

