New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANSlife) Finding a little cheer over the holidays can be harder than ever because of the winter’s long, dark nights and chilly temperatures. And this year, if the winter blues are affecting you particularly hard, we recommend grabbing some homemade winter treats.

GAJJRELLA HALWA WITH NUTTY CHOCOLATE CRUNCH

Ingredients

Gajjrella

Milk

Carrot

Sugar

Raisins

Cashew nut

Green cardamom

Desi ghee

Khoya danedar

Sweet tart

Maida

Butter

Sugar (breakfast)

Milk

Method:

Clean and peel carrots,grate coarsely.

In a deep pan add carrots, milk and green cardamom (crushed)

Put it on fire and cook till carrot is cooked and entire milk is consumed

In a separate kadhai add ghee. When warm add raisins and cashew nut.

Saute for a minute Add 3/4th Khoya and saute for another 3-4 minutes.

Now add cooked carrots and sugar. Cook for another 3- 4 minutes.

Turn off the flame and let it cool.

Line individual pie shells with Gajjrella, top with crumbled Khoya garnished with dark chocolate crunch

To prepare tart Knead soft dough with all the ingredients. Line tart mould with the dough

Bake in oven at 180-200 degree Celsius for 20-25 minutes

Let it cool and demould.

Use as required.

BEET ROOT HALWA

Ingredients

Beet Root

Desi Ghee

Sugar

Khoyadanedar(Reduced milk)

Green Cardamoms (powder)

Almond chopped

Cashewnut chopped

Method:

First rinse, peel and grate the beet root. Heat ghee in a heavy pan on medium flame.

Add grated beet root and mix well with ghee.

Cook beet root on medium flame. Continue to stir until the moisture evaporates.

Add sugar and continue saute until beet root halwa turns thick. Add khoya and keep stirring to avoid burning. Switch off the flame.

Add nuts and cardamom powder, mix well and serve it hot or cold.

LAUKI TART HALWA

Ingredients

Lauki (Bottle gourd)

Desi Ghee

Sugar

Khoya danedar (Reduced milk)

Green Cardamoms (powder)

Almond chopped

Cashewnut chopped

Method

Rinse, peel and grate the lauki and remove the centre portion. Heat ghee in a heavy pan on medium flame.

Add the grated lauki and mix very well with the ghee. Cook lauki on medium flame. Continue to stir until the moisture evaporates. Add sugar and saute till lauki halwa turns thick.

Add Khoya and keep stirring to avoid burning. Switch off the flame.

Add nuts and cardamom powder, mix well and serve it hot or cold.To give a twist to this halwa,you can get small readymade tart shells and transfer the lauki halwa in it. It tastes excellent when binged in together.

(Recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

