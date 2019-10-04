Some UN personnel able to operate in Kashmir: Spokesperson

United Nations, Oct 8 (IANS) Some UN agency personnel are able to operate in Kashmir, where Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the situation, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Replying to a reporter’s question, he said: “We are obviously concerned and continue to be concerned about the situation in Kashmir. My understanding is that some of our UN agency collegaues in India are able to operate there.”

He did not give details of the UN agencies in Kashmir and said the details would be made available later.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @arulouis)

–IANS

al/vd